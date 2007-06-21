Israel Grapples with Border Security Along Gaza

The Hamas takeover of Gaza presents new challenges for Israel.

Israel has closed all of its borders with Gaza, although it is allowing food to enter and "humanitarian cases" to leave. Israeli officials know the borders cannot remain closed long-term, but they worry that refugees from Gaza will inundate Israel if the borders are opened.

At the same time, they fear a growing Iranian influence in Gaza and say that if weapons smuggling from Egypt continues, they may have to re-enter Gaza.

