Israel Grapples with Border Security Along Gaza

By Linda Gradstein
Published June 21, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Hamas takeover of Gaza presents new challenges for Israel.

Israel has closed all of its borders with Gaza, although it is allowing food to enter and "humanitarian cases" to leave. Israeli officials know the borders cannot remain closed long-term, but they worry that refugees from Gaza will inundate Israel if the borders are opened.

At the same time, they fear a growing Iranian influence in Gaza and say that if weapons smuggling from Egypt continues, they may have to re-enter Gaza.

Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein has been the Israel correspondent for NPR since 1990. She is a member of the team that received the Overseas Press Club award for her coverage of the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the team that received Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism for her coverage of the Gulf War. Linda spent 1998-9 as a Knight Journalist Fellow at Stanford University.