U.S. Lifts Embargo Against Palestinian Government

The Bush administration has announced that it will lift its economic and political embargo against the Palestinian government. The move follows the expulsion of the militant Hamas movement from the Palestinian Authority and is designed to strengthen Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The president will meet Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Washington, and dealing with the rival Palestinian governments in the West Bank and Gaza will likely be high on the agenda. Olmert says he also considers the new cabinet as a genuine partner.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.