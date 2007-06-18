© 2023 Public Radio East
U.S. Lifts Embargo Against Palestinian Government

By Michele Kelemen
Published June 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Bush administration has announced that it will lift its economic and political embargo against the Palestinian government. The move follows the expulsion of the militant Hamas movement from the Palestinian Authority and is designed to strengthen Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The president will meet Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Washington, and dealing with the rival Palestinian governments in the West Bank and Gaza will likely be high on the agenda. Olmert says he also considers the new cabinet as a genuine partner.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
