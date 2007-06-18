U.S. Car Makers Warm to Parts of Energy Bill

Detroit is not embracing the fuel-economy standards proposed in the Senate energy bill, but auto manufacturers are embracing the mandate for more homegrown fuels, such as ethanol.

Because GM and Ford build cars in Brazil, where ethanol powers half of the vehicle fleet, they already have extensive experience and technology for using such fuels.

Shifting to alternatives would probably reduce U.S. oil dependency, as Congress wants. But skeptics say the auto manufacturers are embracing ethanol to avoid higher mileage standards.

