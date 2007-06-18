© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Car Makers Warm to Parts of Energy Bill

By David Welna
Published June 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Detroit is not embracing the fuel-economy standards proposed in the Senate energy bill, but auto manufacturers are embracing the mandate for more homegrown fuels, such as ethanol.

Because GM and Ford build cars in Brazil, where ethanol powers half of the vehicle fleet, they already have extensive experience and technology for using such fuels.

Shifting to alternatives would probably reduce U.S. oil dependency, as Congress wants. But skeptics say the auto manufacturers are embracing ethanol to avoid higher mileage standards.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
See stories by David Welna