Mr. Wizard Passes Away

We remember now the man baby boomers know as Mr. Wizard. Don Herbert died yesterday in suburban Los Angeles. He was 89. His TV show, "Watch Mr. Wizard," was produced from 1951 to 1964. And during that time, he taught millions of kids to think like scientists. He reminded them they didn't need special equipment to duplicate his experiments. If you didn't have a lab beaker, he'd say substitute a mayonnaise jar.

