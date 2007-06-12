© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fatah, Hamas Battle in Gaza Threatens Government

By Eric Westervelt
Published June 12, 2007 at 3:30 PM EDT

In heavy fighting across the Gaza Strip, the latest battles between rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas have left more than 20 people dead in the past three days, with more than 80 killed in the past month.

Fatah leaders who are loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are now warning that the precarious unity government formed with their rivals from Hamas may not last.

After nearly three days of clashes, hulks of burned-out buses and cars litter main roadways in Gaza City, where gunmen guard makeshift checkpoints at major intersections.

By sundown Tuesday night, the fighting had started anew. Fatah's Presidential Guard began blasting Hamas strongholds along the waterfront in central Gaza City. Soon after, Hamas retaliated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt