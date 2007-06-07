NASA Chief Regrets Voicing His Views on Climate

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

An update now on a story we aired last week.

The head of NASA made headlines around the world when he told NPR News that he wasn't sure global warming is a problem. Michael Griffin's agency studies global warming. This week he met behind close doors with NASA scientists and engineers. He apologized for voicing his opinion about climate change. Michael Griffin also blamed the media for what he claimed was an effort to, quote, "generate controversy." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.