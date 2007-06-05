Bush Defends Missile System Plan in Europe

Rising tensions between the United States and Russia are threatening to dominate President Bush's six-day trip to Europe. The president is in the Czech Republic at the start of a European tour that will include the G-8 summit in Germany.

His visit to Prague includes talks on the controversial American plan to extend a U.S. missile defense system into Eastern Europe. The idea has prompted angry comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.