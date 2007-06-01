Philip Roth and His 'Everyman,' Revisited

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Philip Roth's twenty-seventh book, Everyman, centers on a successful septuagenarian's response to his physical decline and approaching death.

The man, who's never named, has no religion or philosophy to cling to; reviewer Gail Caldwell of the Boston Globe writes that the book is a "swift, brutal novel about a heartbreakingly ordinary subject, and it is also testament to Roth that the book leaves you a little breathless and not at all bereft."

Roth, whose Portnoy's Complaint became a literary exemplar of the late-'60s sexual revolution, is one of only three living authors to see his work collected in the Library of America series.

This interview originally aired on May 18, 2006.

