© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest Nixon Biography Portrays an Isolated Leader

Published May 30, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The biography Richard M. Nixon, the latest installment in the American Presidents Series, portrays the 37th president as a paranoid leader who abused alcohol and drugs, had few friends and was obsessed with his image.

Elizabeth Drew, the book's author, tells Robert Siegel that when she began the project, she thought that Nixon was an improbable president; when she finished writing, she believed him unfit for the office.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.