Latest Nixon Biography Portrays an Isolated Leader

The biography Richard M. Nixon, the latest installment in the American Presidents Series, portrays the 37th president as a paranoid leader who abused alcohol and drugs, had few friends and was obsessed with his image.

Elizabeth Drew, the book's author, tells Robert Siegel that when she began the project, she thought that Nixon was an improbable president; when she finished writing, she believed him unfit for the office.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.