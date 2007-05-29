U.S. Develops Strategy to Deal with Sudan

President Bush announced new sanctions against Sudan on Tuesday in an effort to bring an end to the genocide in Darfur.

More than 200,000 people are thought to have died in Darfur over the last four years. The president said Sudan's government has defied the international community in bringing an end to the violence.

Robert Siegel talks with Andrew Natsios, the President's Special Envoy for Sudan, about why it has taken months for the U.S. and the international community to respond to the situation in Darfur.

