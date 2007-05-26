Nebraska's Hagel Faces Political War at Home

Senator Chuck Hagel, the Nebraska Republican, has made the anti-war community pay attention to his repeated criticism of how President Bush has handled the war in Iraq.

He's also spoken of his disappointment with the GOP and hinted about an independent presidential candidacy.

His comments have angered some of his fellow Republicans in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning says he plans to challenge Hagel in next year's GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

Martin Wells reports for Nebraska Public Radio.

