Nebraska's Hagel Faces Political War at Home

By Martin Wells
Published May 26, 2007 at 7:10 PM EDT
Sen. Chuck Hagel at a news conference held May 22 to unveil planned exhibits for the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Center. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Sen. Chuck Hagel at a news conference held May 22 to unveil planned exhibits for the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Center. Hagel is a Vietnam veteran.

Senator Chuck Hagel, the Nebraska Republican, has made the anti-war community pay attention to his repeated criticism of how President Bush has handled the war in Iraq.

He's also spoken of his disappointment with the GOP and hinted about an independent presidential candidacy.

His comments have angered some of his fellow Republicans in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning says he plans to challenge Hagel in next year's GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

Martin Wells reports for Nebraska Public Radio.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

