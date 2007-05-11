© 2023 Public Radio East
Fort Dix Suspects Skirted Law Enforcement

Published May 11, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Duka brothers, two of the men accused of plotting an attack on Fort Dix, were able to keep their illegal immigration status unknown — despite having multiple contacts with authorities.

The men owned homes and businesses, got driver's licenses and permits that were suspended many times. One of the men was also arrested for marijuana possession.

Robert Siegel talks with reporter Leo Strupczewski of The Cherry Hill Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, N.J.

