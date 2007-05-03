© 2023 Public Radio East
Jamestown's Early Days Were Brutish and Short

Published May 3, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

This month marks the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, Va., the first permanent English settlement in North America. Many historians see Jamestown as the birthplace of modern America. Was the original colony really a success? Bob Dean, author of The River Where America Began: a Journey Along the James, takes Steve Inskeep back four centuries to explore what the first settlers experienced.

