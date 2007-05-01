Turnout Is Lower at L.A. Immigration Rallies

It's been a year since more than a million people took to the streets in a nationwide May Day demonstration for immigration reform.

Today, the demonstrators are back, holding rallies and marches from New York to California. But the turnout is a fraction of what it was a year ago. Downtown Los Angeles is one of the places where those events are taking place.

This year, the focus is on pressuring Congress to adopt comprehensive immigration reform. But much of the anger prompted by last year's failed effort to criminalize illegal immigration is gone.

Authorities say the May Day turnout could still be significant enough to bring normal business in downtown L.A. to a screeching halt.

