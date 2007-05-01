Filmmaker Dodges Criticism, Refuses to Alter 'War'

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has drawn criticism in the past for omissions to his PBS series on baseball and jazz. Now he's drawing fire for leaving Hispanic Americans and Native Americans out of his 14-hour story of World War II.

A coalition of Latino veterans and advocacy groups is lobbying Capitol Hill to put pressure on PBS, and there seemed to be an agreement last week. But Burns is standing firm, saying he will not alter the documentary.

