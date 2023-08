In Massachusetts, foreclosure filings have nearly doubled over the past year due to mortgage payments overwhelming some homeowners.

Many who face foreclosure rallied at the Massachusetts State House on Thursday. They're asking Gov. Deval Patrick for a moratorium on foreclosures. Patrick is a former director of Ameriquest, one of the nation's largest subprime lenders.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.