Author Ian Rankin Makes Crime Pay Nicely, Thanks

The latest John Rebus novel is out: The Naming of the Dead opens with the hard-bitten Scots detective sitting in the front pew at a family funeral, but before long the action is playing out on a wider stage: A delegate to a G8 conclave plummets to his death from Edinburgh Castle, and soon Rebus finds himself confronting dangers political as well as physical.

Author Ian Rankin's Rebus novels are regular features on the London best-seller lists; he joins us to discuss his books, the genesis of the Rebus character and finding fictional inspiration in "the creepiest tourist attraction I've ever been to."

