© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Mixing Metal and Mexico

Published April 21, 2007 at 3:52 PM EDT
Rodrigo y Gabriela traded their heavy metal guitars for acoustic models.
Rodrigo y Gabriela traded their heavy metal guitars for acoustic models.

Unlike most heavy metal bands that give up and go acoustic to reach a new audience, the Mexican metal duo Rodrigo y Gabriela called it quits in order to expand their musical palette.

Not confident that their acoustic, metal-tinged flamenco-folk would be accepted in America, Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero traveled to Europe and started over as street performers.

The popular Irish folksinger Damien Rice discovered Rodrigo y Gabriela, asked the pair to tour with him, and their new career was launched.

Rodrigo y Gabriela have released a new self-titled CD. They stopped by NPR member station WXPN, in Philadelphia to talk with Linda Werthheimer about their unique blend of metal and Mexico.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.