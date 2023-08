Twenty-two-year-old Maxine Turner was part rebel and part super achiever. She dyed her hair every possible color, and had a habit of finishing her engineering homework four days in advance.

Turner was among those killed in Monday's shootings at Virginia Tech.

Debbie Elliott talks about Turner's life with two of her roommates, Robin Mays and Michelle Vrikkis.

