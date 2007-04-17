Community Still Reels from Va. Tech Shootings

The mood on campus and in Blacksburg, Va., is subdued as residents attempt to reconcile Monday's deadly attacks at Virginia Tech.

We hear from an emergency room doctor who says that victims' multiple gunshot wounds lead him to characterize a shooter who "aimed with intent to kill."

We also hear from students who say the trauma of what happened is beginning to sink in fully. They say Virginia Tech is a close community that's grown closer. And we hear from local clergy, who are trying to figure out the best ways they can help - both now, and in the weeks to come.

