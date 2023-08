This morning, news spread quickly that there had been a shooting at a Virginia Tech dormitory at 7:15 a.m. But two hours later, police say, the same gunman entered a classroom in Norris Hall and killed more than two dozen people.

Robert Siegel talks with Rosa Duarte, bureau reporter for WSLS TV, based in Roanoke.

