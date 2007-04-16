School Officials Believed Crisis Was Over

Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and the university's police chief say that the first shooting death that took place early Monday was initially treated as an isolated incident — and that authorities suspected that the gunman had left the Virginia Tech campus.

But that event was followed by another, far more deadly shooting attack some hours later, in which more than two dozen people were killed in a classroom building across campus.

While questions about the details — and motive — of the attacks remain, police would not rule out the possibility that a second gunman was involved — and that the incidents could possibly be unrelated.

Authorities have not released any details about the dead gunman, other than to say that he is male, and that he took his own life.

The names of those killed today will not be released until all their families are notified.

