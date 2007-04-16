© 2023 Public Radio East
After Deaths, Questions Remain at VT Campus

By Laura Sullivan
Published April 16, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

It is now confirmed that there have been 33 deaths today on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Va., a total that includes the gunman. Many victims are being treated at hospitals in Roanoke and New River Valley.

There are two confirmed deaths from the shooting in Ambler Johnson dormitory, in addition to the 31 at Norris Hall.

Some, but not all, of those killed were students. It's not clear if the shooter in what has now become the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a student. The gunman was killed, but it's not known if he was shot by police or took his own life.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Laura Sullivan
Laura Sullivan is an NPR News investigative correspondent whose work has cast a light on some of the country's most significant issues.
