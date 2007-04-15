© 2023 Public Radio East
A Male Answer to 'Waiting to Exhale'

By Allison Keyes
Published April 15, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Diary of a Tired Black Man, an independent film about relationships between black men and women, has hit theaters after months of buzz on the Internet.

A three-and-a-half-minute excerpt from the film was e-mailed all over the country and featured on several nationally syndicated black radio shows. It raised issues about interracial dating and whether the anger of African-American women makes them undatable.

The debate continued as the full-length film premiered in New York City.

First-time director Tim Alexander says his film is an answer to movies such as 1995's Waiting to Exhale, where four women are figuratively holding their breath while waiting for a decent black man to date.

The movie's tagline is "Now it's black men's turn to exhale."

