The Scientific Side of the Stem-Cell Debate

This week, the Senate will take up legislation passed by the House that would expand federal funding for embryonic stem cell research. There is also discussion of a bill to spend more money on finding ways to make embryonic stem cells without destroying an embryo.

Melissa Block talks with NPR's Joe Palca about the significance of the vote, and what expanded federal support would mean for the search for treatments for disease.

