© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Scientific Side of the Stem-Cell Debate

Published April 10, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

This week, the Senate will take up legislation passed by the House that would expand federal funding for embryonic stem cell research. There is also discussion of a bill to spend more money on finding ways to make embryonic stem cells without destroying an embryo.

Melissa Block talks with NPR's Joe Palca about the significance of the vote, and what expanded federal support would mean for the search for treatments for disease.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.