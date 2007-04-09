Pentagon: National Guard Units to Return to Iraq

The Pentagon says it is sending four National Guard combat units back to Iraq, although most of the soldiers have already spent 18 months away from their civilian jobs and their families. Many have been deployed for the better part of a year to Afghanistan or Kosovo.

Still other soldiers are returning to Iraq after less than three years. The four brigades, from Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana and Oklahoma, are being sent out on an unprecedented second tour.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.