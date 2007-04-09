© 2023 Public Radio East
Pentagon: National Guard Units to Return to Iraq

By Tom Bowman
Published April 9, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Pentagon says it is sending four National Guard combat units back to Iraq, although most of the soldiers have already spent 18 months away from their civilian jobs and their families. Many have been deployed for the better part of a year to Afghanistan or Kosovo.

Still other soldiers are returning to Iraq after less than three years. The four brigades, from Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana and Oklahoma, are being sent out on an unprecedented second tour.

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
