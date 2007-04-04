© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Standoff Over, What's Next for Iran and the West?

Published April 4, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announces that the freedom granted to the 15 British sailors and marines held captive in Iran is a 'gift' to the British people. British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he is pleased with the news, but what will be the long term consequences of the soldiers capture mean for Iran?

Michele Norris speaks with Karim Sadjapour, an Iran expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about future relations between Iran and the West.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.