Grambling's Long-Time Coach Robinson Dies at 88

Legendary former Grambling State head football coach Eddie Robinson died late last night. He was 88.

In nearly 60 years at Grambling, Robinson turned the small, predominantly African-American school into a nationally recognized football presence. He was also the first college coach to win 400 games, winning more than 408 games in his 57-year career.

But his legacy extends far beyond the football field. Robinson said he tried to coach each player as if he wanted him to marry his daughter.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Doris — and scores of African-American men working in football and business and education who are forever indebted to the man they knew as Coach Rob.

