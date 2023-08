Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says he has pardoned a British crew of sailors and marines who were detained by the Iranians in the northern Persian Gulf on March 23. They may be freed Tuesday. In the meantime, the Coast Guard personnel who detained them are awarded medals. Gareth Smyth of The Financial Times talks with Renee Montagne.

