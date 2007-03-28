© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musician Ted Leo, on Protests and Living on Tour

Published March 28, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

For eight years, Ted Leo has been making music and putting his records out strictly on independent labels. Never one to shy away from songs with a political message, Leo draws from a broad range of influences, including hard-core, 1960s soul, 1970s reggae, and Celtic folk music.

Leo's latest album with his backing band, the Pharmacists, is Living with the Living.

Melissa Block talks with Leo about how to keep anti-war music fresh in an ongoing conflict — and how to keep his vocal chords intact during a rigorous touring schedule.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.