Creator of Video Mocking Sen. Clinton Fired from Job

For the past few weeks an anonymous ad mocking Hillary Clinton has been circulating on YouTube. It takes the iconic 1984 Apple Computer commercial, and replaces the menacing "Big Brother" image with that of Sen. Clinton. The online video parody ends with a message directing viewers to the Barack Obama Web site.

The firm that employed the video's creator, Phil de Vellis, provides technological services to the Obama campaign. De Vellis says he created the ad without the knowledge of his employer, or the Obama campaign. Now he's out of a job.

