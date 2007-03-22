© 2023 Public Radio East
Creator of Video Mocking Sen. Clinton Fired from Job

Published March 22, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

For the past few weeks an anonymous ad mocking Hillary Clinton has been circulating on YouTube. It takes the iconic 1984 Apple Computer commercial, and replaces the menacing "Big Brother" image with that of Sen. Clinton. The online video parody ends with a message directing viewers to the Barack Obama Web site.

The firm that employed the video's creator, Phil de Vellis, provides technological services to the Obama campaign. De Vellis says he created the ad without the knowledge of his employer, or the Obama campaign. Now he's out of a job.

