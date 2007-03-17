Political Tension the Norm for Attorney Generals

This weekend, the White House is considering requests from Congress for witnesses and documents related to the firing of eight U.S. attorneys.

Some members of Congress believe the prosecutors were targeted for political reasons. They say Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has been less than candid in explaining the dismissals.

Nancy Baker, who teaches government at New Mexico State University, speaks with Jacki Lyden about the history of the office of attorney general.

