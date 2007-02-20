© 2023 Public Radio East
Small Towns Absorb the Toll of War

Published February 20, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

Small towns across the country are struggling through losses because of the Iraq war.

A new report from the Associated Press shows that nearly half of all servicemen and women killed in Iraq came from communities with fewer than 25,000 people.

One out of every five troops killed came from hometowns of less than 5,000.

Many of these small communities are also poor. The report shows that nearly three quarters of those killed in Iraq came from towns where per capita income is below the national average.

