Sidewalk Delicacies: Vietnam's Street Vendors

Published February 18, 2007 at 4:07 AM EST

Pork-stuffed breadsticks and rice-paper peanut brittle are just a few of the delicacies prepared by sidewalk chefs in Vietnam.

In the city of Hanoi, portable restaurants on yokes are as common as hot dog stands in the United States.

Here, the flavors and smells inundate the senses, and street food is more than just convenient — it's an indulgence.

Culinary expert John T. Edge recently returned from Vietnam. He tells Debbie Elliott about some of the dishes he enjoyed there, what snake brew tastes like and his own experience as a street vendor in New Orleans.

