The House is officially on record as opposing President Bush's plan to increase troop strength in Iraq. Friday's 246-182 vote followed four days of often emotional rhetoric on the House floor.

By the Democratic leaders' count, the debate lasted just under 45 hours, and nearly 400 members of Congress spoke on the floor.

The Democrats mostly spoke of the mistakes in Iraq, the previous surges that haven't ended in success, and the mandate they feel from American voters to change the direction of the War. The Republicans mostly warned of undermining the mission of the troops, or giving comfort and advantage to the terrorist enemy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.