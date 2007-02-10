Obama Already Plugged into Political Money Machine

In his run for the White House, Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) is just as dependent on attracting campaign money as his opponents.

A look at Obama's list of political contributors offers few surprises. It is largely a mainstream group of regular contributors to Washington politicians.

Ken Silverstein, who recently profiled Obama in Harper's Magazine, speaks with Scott Simon. Silverstein says that, based on his contributors, Obama does not look like a politician preparing to challenge the status quo.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.