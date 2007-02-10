© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama Already Plugged into Political Money Machine

Published February 10, 2007 at 8:00 AM EST

In his run for the White House, Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) is just as dependent on attracting campaign money as his opponents.

A look at Obama's list of political contributors offers few surprises. It is largely a mainstream group of regular contributors to Washington politicians.

Ken Silverstein, who recently profiled Obama in Harper's Magazine, speaks with Scott Simon. Silverstein says that, based on his contributors, Obama does not look like a politician preparing to challenge the status quo.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.