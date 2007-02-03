© 2023 Public Radio East
U.S. Intelligence Report Sees Rising Violence in Iraq

By Don Gonyea
Published February 3, 2007 at 8:00 AM EST

Small portions of the National Intelligence Estimate on the situation in Iraq were released this week. It says political extremism is on the rise, along with insurgent violence — and sees more chaos ahead.

The White House says it will go to Congress next week with a request for nearly a quarter-trillion dollars over the next two years to pay for the military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The request comes just as the Senate is scheduled to begin debate on a resolution opposing the President's plan for a troop buildup in Baghdad.

