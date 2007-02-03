© 2023 Public Radio East
This Time, Morricone Is an Oscar Lock

Published February 3, 2007 at 4:52 PM EST

Forty years ago, an Italian composer named Ennio Morricone rode into America with the soundtrack for a Western titled A Fistful of Dollars. Since then, Morricone has composed the music for hundreds of films.

Morricone's music has staying power, and the composer remains busy. He's earned five Oscar nominations over his long career — but never a victory.

This year, Morricone is guaranteed an Oscar: For only the second time in its history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is giving a lifetime-achievement Oscar to a film-music composer.

