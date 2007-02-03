© 2023 Public Radio East
Morricone Recognized for Impact on Movie Music

Published February 3, 2007 at 7:45 PM EST

Forty years ago, an Italian composer rode into America with the soundtrack for a western titled A Fistful of Dollars. His name was Ennio Morricone. His music had a way of sticking in the ear. It was a bit classical, a bit pop and a lot of it was just plain unusual.

Today, some 400 film scores later, Morricone remains a busy man. He's earned five Oscar nominations over his long career, without a single victory. But he's guaranteed one this year.

For only the second time in its history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is giving a lifetime achievement Oscar to a film music composer.

Film-music buff Andy Trudeau speaks with Rebecca Roberts about Morricone's work.

