© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Heroism of Arabs in the Holocaust Years

Published February 2, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Rob Satloff sees a possible opportunity to bridge differences between Arabs and Jews: highlighting Arabs who acted heroically during the Holocaust. Satloff has just returned from a lecture tour in the Middle East.

And he has also written a book: Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust's Long Reach Into Arab Lands.

Satloff has nominated one of the men whose story is told in the book, a Tunisian Arab Muslim, for recognition by the Israeli Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem.

Robert Siegel talks with Satloff, who is the director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.