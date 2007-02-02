The Heroism of Arabs in the Holocaust Years

Rob Satloff sees a possible opportunity to bridge differences between Arabs and Jews: highlighting Arabs who acted heroically during the Holocaust. Satloff has just returned from a lecture tour in the Middle East.

And he has also written a book: Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust's Long Reach Into Arab Lands.

Satloff has nominated one of the men whose story is told in the book, a Tunisian Arab Muslim, for recognition by the Israeli Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem.

Robert Siegel talks with Satloff, who is the director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

