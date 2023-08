Actor Peter O'Toole is up for an Oscar for his movie role in Venus. But he is also known for his best-actor nod in the 1964 film Becket.

That movie has been restored and is back in theaters. To see both Venus and Becket is to get the rare chance to compare O'Toole then and now, to see what he has gained and what has been lost.

