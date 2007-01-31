Reporter Says Libby, Rove Told Him of Plame's Work

At the Lewis Libby trial in Washington, D.C., a second journalist testifies under subpoena about conversations with his secret sources. One of those sources was Libby. Another was Bush aide Karl Rove.

The reporter, Time magazine's Matt Cooper, said he talked with both Libby and Rove about the identity of undercover CIA operative Valerie Plame. Libby is accused not of revealing Plame's identity, but of lying about it to federal investigators.

Melissa Block talks with NPR's Nina Totenberg.

