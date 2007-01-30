Saving the World in Ethiopia: One Child at a Time

Independent producer Jake Warga visits the person he admires the most, his best friend Jenafir. She is doing medical research in Ethiopia. He details the sacrifices she must make and the odd situations she finds herself in while leading a team of ophthalmology students. They are working ceaselessly to treat trachoma, an eye disease eliminated long ago in the developed world. To Warga, she is a real hero.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.