President Bush, Part 2: Domestic Issues

President Bush sits down with NPR's Juan Williams for his first broadcast interview since the State of the Union. The president was criticized in some quarters for omitting any mention of Hurricane Katrina and the rebuilding effort along the Gulf Coast.

The president has also come under fire for using the term "democrat" as an adjective to describe the current Congress — instead of the word "democratic," which was in his prepared text. President Bush calls the switch "an oversight," adding that he was not seeking to bait the opposition.

In addition to that topic, the discussion centers on the U.S. economy, environmental policies, health care, the federal budget and the quality of intelligence coming out of Iran.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.