Vocal Impressions: Hearing Voices, Round Two

Published January 15, 2007 at 5:45 PM EST

In December, commentator Brian McConnachie asked listeners to describe the distinctive voices of four well-known personalities: Morgan Freeman, Marilyn Monroe, Truman Capote and Patsy Cline. The results of that challenge are in this story.

Now, McConnachie is issuing a second "Vocal Impressions" challenge. How would you describe the voices of actor Jack Nicholson, singer Norah Jones and singer, actor and musician Cliff "Ukelele Ike" Edwards?

