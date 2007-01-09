Pentagon: 'Credible Evidence' for Attack on Somalia

The Pentagon confirms one attack on al-Qaida suspects in southern Somalia. One spokesman said that the attack was based on what he called "credible evidence." But there are other accounts from the region itself that describe more than one assault and more casualties.

At a White House briefing, spokesman Tony Snow would only say the operation was part of the global war on terrorism.

"This is a reiteration of the fact," Snow said, "that people who think they're going to try to establish safe haven for al-Qaida anyplace need to realize that we're going to fight them."

Michele Norris talks with NPR's Jackie Northam.

