Apple's CEO Shows Off Its Long-Awaited iPhone

Published January 9, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Fans of Apple computers got word that their favorite company is going into the phone business.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced its new iPhone, which combines a mobile phone — including a camera — with a music player.

At the Macworld Conference and Expo in San Francisco, Jobs also introduced the Apple TV device, which will allow users to send video from their computer to their home entertainment systems.

