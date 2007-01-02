© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Picking Olives, and Tasting Olive Oil in Italy

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published January 2, 2007 at 6:47 PM EST

In some quarters this past holiday season, a popular gift was an elegant bottle of extra-virgin olive oil. The staple of the Mediterranean diet is not only the ultimate oil to drizzle over gourmet dishes -- it's also increasingly recommended for its health benefits.

In Italy, it's the season for the olive harvest, so NPR's Sylvia Poggioli went out to the Tuscan countryside to sample this year's vintage and learn how Italy's world-famous olive oil is made.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
See stories by Sylvia Poggioli