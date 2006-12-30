Science Finds One Use for Fruitcake: Blow It Up!
Not sure what to do with Grandma's leftover fruitcake?
Professor Thom Castonguay has an idea. As part of our Science out of the Box series, we visit a lab at the University of Maryland's Department of Nutrition and Food Science, where Castonguay demonstrates bomb calorimetry -- the science of calculating calories by blowing up food.
A bomb calorimeter is designed to contain miniature food explosions and measure the heat produced by the explosion.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.