Avoiding a Gift-Card Debacle

Published December 13, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

The gift card is a popular present this holiday season, but consumers and retailers are raising concerns about problems with them. In one scheme, criminals have figured out ways to poach serial numbers and spend the money before the person who receives the card even opens it.

Michele Norris talks with Kim Klemen, deputy editorial director of Consumer Reports, about how people can avoid becoming victims of gift-card debacles.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.